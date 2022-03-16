Kapil Sharma shares video from his 4am gym session before '6am shift', fans ask: 'Did Akshay Kumar wake you up early?'

Comedian Kapil Sharma on Wednesday took to social media before dawn to share a video of himself working out in the gym at 4am. Kapil, who hosts The Kapil Sharma Show, was seen doing a variety of workouts in the video. Fans and celebs took to the comment section of the video, some praising the stand-up comic's dedication while others gently ribbing him about the odd hour of the workout. (Also read: Kapil shows Akshay a comment on his ‘fake’ smile for Twinkle, watch his reaction)

Kapil shared the video on Wednesday morning with the caption, "When you have a 6 am shift, check in to the gym by 4 am". He followed this up with a few emojis and the hashtags #noexcuses #workout #stayhealthy and #stayhappy.

Several celebs applauded Kapil's dedication. His show's cast member Bharti Singh, singer Guru Randhawa, and actor Nitu Chandra Srivastava all commented with emojis to show their appreciation.

Some fans ragged the comic though. Many referenced actor Akshay Kumar's famous habit of waking up at 4am and asked if Kapil was inspired by him. One fan asked, "Akshay sir aa rahe hain na aaj isiliye jaldi uthe ho (Akshay sir is coming that's why you have woken up early)." Another fan commented in Hindi, "Looks like you are training under Akshay Kumar." A third even asked if Akshay himself had woken up Kapil that early in the morning. Many others speculated if Kapil was training hard since there was some big heroine appearing on his show soon.

In the past, Akshay has mentioned his habit of getting up at 4am to start his day early. In fact, in an earlier episode of Kapil's show, the comedian had mentioned that whenever Akshay comes as a guest on his show, they have to shoot early in the morning as per the actor's timings.

Akshay recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. He was accompanied by his co-stars in the film- Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

