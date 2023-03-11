Kapil Sharma reveals he was depressed, had suicidal thoughts in 2017: 'Thought there is nobody with whom I can share'

Comedian, actor Kapil Sharma talked about the phase in his life when he thought about ending his life in 2017. He happened after his film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon tanked at the box office, followed by his tiff with comedian Sunil Grover who was a part of his The Kapil Sharma Show, in the same year. Recalling the past, he called it a learning experience from which he said he's recovered. Also read: Kapil Sharma prefers serious films despite being a comedian

Kapil will be next seen in Nandita Das' upcoming film, Zwigato. In the film, he plays a food delivery agent. Also starring Shahana Goswami, it is set to release on March 17. During the promotion of Zwigato, Kapil was asked to share advice for those who might feel depressed or lonely in life. He talked about how he once felt lonely despite his fandom.

He told Aaj Tak’s Seedhi Baat in Hindi, "As a public figure, crores of people know you, you entertain them, but when you come home, you are alone. You are also not in a situation to live a normal life where you can go out, sit on the beach and look at the sea. You live in a two-room flat, and when it’s dark outside by evening, I cannot explain how bad the feeling is in that situation.” Kapil was further asked if he ever had suicidal thoughts, to which the actor admitted.

“In that phase, I thought about committing suicide. I thought there is nobody with whom I can share what I feel. The place where I come from, mental health is not something that is discussed. I don’t think this was the first time that I went through this phase. Maybe, during childhood, I must have felt low, but nobody would have noticed. Once you go out to earn money, and you are single, there’s nobody to take care of you, to make you understand things, you do not get to know if people around you have ulterior motives, especially if you are an artist. But after you go through such a phase, you start to take notice of things going around you. Your eyes open up. If an artist is sensitive, it doesn’t mean that he is stupid,” added Kapil.

He also said he eventually came out of the phase and asserted how ‘nothing is permanent, neither happiness nor sadness.’ He called it a ‘good phase’ as it made him appreciate little things in life.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

