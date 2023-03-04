Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kapil Sharma prefers serious films despite being a comedian: 'Sabko lagta hai ye real life mein bhi yahi karta hai'

Kapil Sharma prefers serious films despite being a comedian: 'Sabko lagta hai ye real life mein bhi yahi karta hai'

Published on Mar 04, 2023

Kapil Sharma, who plays a food delivery agent in Nandita Das' Zwigato, says he hardly watches comedy films and prefers serious films instead.

Kapil Sharma with Sahana Goswami and Nandita Das during the promotions of Zwigato. (PTI)(PTI)
Kapil Sharma has said that since he is a comedian, people think that even in real life he is all about comedy and laughter. He has said that contrary to his image, he loves serious movies and not comedies. He is currently promoting his upcoming film Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das. Also read: Kapil Sharma says South Koreans cried after watching Zwigato: ‘They didn’t even know I am known for comedy'

Kapil plays a food delivery agent in Zwigato, facing poor income and tough working conditions. It is set to release this month.

During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kapil opened up about all the Nandita Das films he had watched and loved till now. He said he loved her in 1947 and Fire and also talked about watching her directorials Firaaq and Manto. When Nandita said she was very impressed with Kapil for watching Firaaq and Manto, he said that unlike his popular image, he likes to watch serious stuff in real life.

He said, "Sabko lagta hai agar ye hasata hai to real life me bhi yahi sab karta hoga. Mere ko acha lagta hai serious filmein dekha, main comedy filmein nahi dekhta hu, bahut kum dekhta hu, jiska hamesha main sun leta hu ki bahut ajhi hai, fir jata hu dekhne (everybody thinks that since I make people laugh, this is all I do in real life as well. But I like watching serious films. I don't like watching comedy films, I hardly watch them, I only watch them when I see very good reviews about them)."

During the trailer launch of the film last week, Kapil had said something similar on how he is perceived as a comedian. He said, “I do comedy 2 hours a day on my show, but I'm not like that for 24 hours. There are several facets to my personality, which I'd like to show. I don't think there will be any disappointment among fans as they'll also be keen to see what new I'm bringing to the table."

Zwigato is set in Bhubaneswar and also stars Shahana Goswami as his homemaker wife, who decides to support his income by taking up a job for the first time. The film is produced by Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.

kapil sharma nandita das
