Kapil Sharma shares throwback pic from childhood, Mika Singh has this to say

Sharing it, he wrote: "Bhai bhai #memories #28 #years #old #pic." The picture showed Kapil as a boy in the company of an elder boy. Singer Mika Singh reacting to the photo, wrote: "Shuru tau hi star ho bhaaji tussi:) (you have been a star from the beginning)." Filmmaker Milind Gadagkar wrote: "Whoa ! kya baat hai."

Model turned actor Gunjan Vikkas Manaktala wrote: "You look so so cute bhaiya."

On Thursday, Kapil confirmed that his wife Ginni Chatrath and he were expecting their second baby. Replying to a fan, Kapil tweeted to say that he needed to 'be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby'. The fan had wanted to know why The Kapil Sharma Show was going off air.

Kapil and Ginni are parents to one-year-old daughter, Anayra. In an interview to Times of India, Kapil had said that in the coronavirus lockdown, he spent all his time playing with Anayra and ate. “I told Ginni to consider the lockdown a blessing in disguise, as it will allow us to work out religiously. But it’s been 14 days and I haven’t worked out at all. Saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon aur khaata rehta hoon (All day I play with the baby and eat food),” he said.

In July last year, The Kapil Sharma Show had resumed shooting after a gap of 125 days owing to coronavirus pandemic. Since then, they have interviewed a host of stars including Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Sonu Sood, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh among many others.

