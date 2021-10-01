Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kapil Sharma teases Sonakshi Sinha about her dad, gets jokingly punched in the face. Watch

Sonakshi Sinha had a funny reaction on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show when Kapil Sharma teased her about her father, Shatrughan Sinha.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Sonakshi Sinha recently slapped comedian Kapil Sharma on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, where she was promoting her new music video Mil Mahiya. Kapil has shared an Instagram reel of the incident. 

The video shows Sonakshi in a white dress, singing her song Mil Mahiya. While she sings the line ‘Mil Mahiya’, Kapil interrupts, “Milne aate hain to aapke pitaji kahte hain khamosh (when a lover comes to meet you, your father asks him to shut up)."  

Sonakshi is the daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. He is known for his popular catchphrase, ‘Khamosh (Silence)’. 

Sonakshi recently launched the Punjabi track Mil Mahiya. It has been sung by Raashi Sood of Kinni Kinni Vaari fame. The music video is directed by Amith Krishnan. Talking about the song, Sonakshi said in a statement, "When I heard Mil Mahiya for the first time, I knew I had to be a part of it! It's an amazing foot-tapping number that got me moving instantly and Raashi Sood has really sung it beautifully! I have seen Amith's work in Enjoy Enjaami and was looking forward to shooting the video with him! The entire team has really made this song one of their best. I'm sure the audience will enjoy this groovy number!"

Raashi was also pleased about getting an opportunity to work with Sonakshi. "I think for this song, no one other than Sonakshi could have added this magic so well. Her hard work and humbleness not only has amused me but has motivated me to write more banger compositions," she said.

Sonakshi will now be seen in the horror-comedy Kakuda, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. She was last seen in the war film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

(With ANI inputs)

