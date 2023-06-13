Inside Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's pre-wedding celebrations with Sunny Deol dancing, couple cutting huge white cake

Actor Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol, had a pre-wedding party on Monday evening in Mumbai. Now, an inside video from the bash has surfaced online, where Karan Deol and fiance Drisha Acharya are seen together as they cut a huge white cake. (Also read: Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Abhay Deol reunite at Karan Deol's pre-wedding party in Mumbai. Watch)

Karan and Drisha cut a cake together

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya were seen feeding cake to each other in the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video from the party, both Karan and Drisha are seen besides each other in front of a tiered white cake. They had cut a piece from the cake and fed each other.

Karan was seen in a blue kurta, while Drisha opted for a bright yellow saree for the occasion. The two couldn't stop smiling as they fed each other cake and posed for photos.

The Deol brothers make an appearance

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another video from the bash has surfaced, where actor Sunny Deol is seen greeting guests with folded hands. The Deol brothers reunited for the celebration with Abhay Deol and Bobby Deol joining him to make a rare appearance together. The Deol brothers posed for paparazzi outside the venue.

Another video also surfaced where a guest was seen dancing with Sunny Deol to a popular Punjabi song.

Karan and Drisha's love story

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya a few months ago in a private ceremony. Their wedding will reportedly take place between June 16-18. The actor has been dating Drisha for many years. She is reportedly the great granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy. Drisha is based in Dubai, where she works as a manager at a travel agency. The duo will reportedly tie the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai, and have locked Taj Lands End in Mumbai's Bandra as their wedding venue.

Karan is the first child of Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol. He made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will be next seen in Apne 2. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film will also star Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. He had earlier been a assistant director on Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and also rapped in a Diljit Dosanjh song in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON