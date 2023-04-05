Bobby Deol poses shirtless on the sets of Animal, flaunts his toned body; fans call him ‘Lord Bobby’

A shirtless image of actor Bobby Deol from the sets of Animal has been circulating on social media that has left fans surprised at the actor's physical transformation. Bobby, who is currently shooting in London with Ranbir Kapoor for Animal, looked ripped in the photo. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor spotted shooting for Animal at a hospital, fans are reminded of Kabir Singh) Bobby Deol on the sets of Animal.

The picture that has been posted by several paparazzi and fan accounts on Instagram, and Bobby's ripped avatar has left many impressed. In the picture, Bobby is seen standing in front of his vanity van in just a track suit and sneakers. The actor flaunted his toned body for the camera. A paparazzo account posted the picture with the caption, "Bobby Deol breaks the internet with his shirtless picture from the sets of his upcoming film Animal. We are totally smitten by his massive dedication (heart eyes face emoticon)."

Fans gushed about the actor's ripped avatar in the picture and commented on his look. "Lord Bobby!" wrote one fan in the comment, while another said, "Wow great look." Many also commented with fire emoticons in the post.

A few days ago, Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor were also spotted posing with a few eager fans for selfies after the shoot in London. Both the actors were seen in casual outfits, as they interacted with the fans. Last month, Ranbir was spotted in a hospital shooting for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. In a small clip that was uploaded on Twitter by the actor's fan page, Ranbir was seen in a huge beard and unkempt long hair as he walked towards the lift while taking his mobile from the unit boy standing beside him. Fans compared Ranbir's look with Kabir Singh. Animal has also been filmed in Himachal Pradesh as well as actor Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace near Delhi.

Bobby Deol is married to fashion designer Tanya Deol. They share two sons – Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Bobby was last seen in season 3 of Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram, which was released in June 2022. His upcoming projects include Animal and Apne 2. Animal will be released in theatres on August 11, 2023.

