Karan Deol shares dreamy first official wedding pics with wife Drisha Acharya, marks beginnging of their new journey

Actor Karan Deol has tied the knot with Drisha Acharya and shared the first official wedding pictures on social media. He also posted a romantic message for his wife and those who have blessed them on this new journey. Karan is the son of Sunny Deol and grandson of Dharmendra. (Also read: Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya wedding: Groom arrives at venue on horse; Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol turn baraatis)

Karan's Instagram post

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are officially married.

Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote as the caption of his post, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!”

The photos show Karan in an ivory sherwani with a pearl necklace and a beautiful varmala in his hands. He is also wearing a pagg for the ceremony. Drisha is in a pretty red lehenga. Her hands are decorated with henna and she is seen trying to cover her eyes as Karan laughs next to her.

Fans' blessings

Fans of the actor shared their blessings for the new couple. “Congratulations Sunny Sir Dharmendra Sir And Karan drisha manny manny congratulations happy marriage life,” wrote one. “Wish u both the bliss of marriage. all the best in life,” commented another. “Congratulations beautiful couple! God bless you both always,” read a comment. Even Ranveer Singh, who was part of Karan's sangeet night, left heart emojis on the post.

All about the wedding

Karan and Drisha's pre-wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony on Monday night and videos and pictures from the festivities are trending. A video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho is everywhere on social media.

Dharmendra was seen dancing at Karan's wedding procession along with sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. Actor Abhay Deol and other family members also attended the wedding.

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.

Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.

