Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya wedding: Groom arrives at venue on horse; Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol turn baraatis

Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with his fiance Drisha Acharya. On Sunday, several videos and pictures of the groom, as well as the guests arriving at the wedding venue, emerged online. Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. (Also Read | Dharmendra dancing with grandson Karan Deol at his sangeet is cutest thing on internet, fans hail their bond. Watch) Karan Deol will get married to Drisha Acharya.

Karan all set to tie knot

Surrounded by the baraatis (guests at the wedding), Karan was seen riding on a horse. He smiled as people around him danced. For the wedding, Karan wore a cream sherwani and a matching turban. For the occasion, Karan's father-actor Sunny Deol was seen in a white kurta and pyjama paired with a long green sherwani.

Guests at wedding

Abhay Deol opted for a white outfit--kurta, pyjama and jacket. He smiled and posed for the photographers stationed at the wedding venue. Bobby Deol also wore a self-printed white sherwani, pants and brown shoes. Before entering the venue, he blew a kiss at the paparazzi.

Dharmendra at Karan's wedding

Karan's grandfather-actor Dharmendra arrived at the venue in a brown suit paired with white shirt and tie. All of them wore red turbans. Sunny and Bobby held him as they walked towards the entrance of the wedding venue. Dharmendra also smiled and grooved a little before entering the venue.

Karan's pre-wedding festivities

On Friday, the Deols gathered together for Karan and his wife-to-be Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony. Several images and videos from inside the venue surfaced online. In one of the clips, Dharmendra grooved with Karan on Yamla Pagla Deewana. Sunny arrived at the function donning his character Tara Singh's look from his iconic film Gadar. The sangeet ceremony was held at Mumbai's Taj Lands End. Sunny's cousin Abhay Deol also marked his presence at the function.

Karan and Drisha

Karan and his fiance Drisha Acharya's wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony on last Monday night. Videos and pictures from the festivities surfaced on social media platforms. A video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho was also seen. Brothers Sunny, Bobby and cousin Abhay Deol also posed together at the roka ceremony.

