Karan Johar admits ‘lineage benefit’ in long post as Shanaya Kapoor bags Mohanlal's Vrushabha

Karan Johar on Saturday penned a long letter for Shanaya Kapoor who will be making her film debut with Mohanlal's Vrushabha. Shanaya is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Karan Johar who was initially slated to launch her with his film Bedhadak, addressed claims of Shanaya bagging her debut project due to nepotism in the industry. Also read: Shanaya Kapoor to make her film debut with Mohanlal's Vrushabha

Karan Johar to Shanaya Kapoor

Karan Johar dedicated a long post to Shanaya Kapoor.

Karan wrote, “Some journeys are perceived as privileged some are also given the tag of lineage benefit … and all of that is true but in you Shanaya @shanayakapoor02 I have only seen a girl who dreamt of nothing but being a pure artist and facing the camera only when you had put in all that immense hard work and so much passion.

"This is such a brilliant opportunity for you… So much to learn from the legendary @mohanlal sir.. who I admire and respect so much…#VRUSHABHA is a pan Indian spectacle that will wow the world with its narrative and breathtaking visuals… As family to you I am ever so grateful to the entire team for giving us this opportunity… Thank you to the immensely talented #roshanmeka… to Connekkt media AVS studios and to my darling and the best @ektarkapoor… We are humbled and grateful to all of you

“You go shine on girl… Focus on the end goal and never be distracted by obstacles on your course! Your perseverance will guide you…. And you and I both know what exciting news is yet to come. Love you… Karan,” he ended his note. Responding to Karan, Shanaya Kapoor commented, “I love you thank you for always having my back and I can’t wait.” Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor sent their love for Karan in the comments as well.

Shanaya Kapoor's film with Mohanlal

Vrushabha will feature actor Mohanlal alongside Shanaya. Salma Agha's daughter Zahrah S Khan and Roshann Meka will also be seen in the film. The film will be directed by Nanda Kishore. It will go to floors later in July. Though a bilingual film, Vrushabha will also release in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. It is backed by AVS Studios, First Step Movies, and Balaji Telefilms.

Ekta Kapoor on producing Shanaya's film

Earlier in the day, Ekta Kapoor had written on social media, “It was for years I wanted to work with @sanjaykapoor2500 and now his beautiful talented daughter is starting her panIndia journey with this spectacle @shanayakapoor02 It’s Official Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her pan India debut in legendary star Mohanlal’s epic action entertainer #VRUSHABHA.”

While Vrushabha will mark Shanaya's entry into the South film industry, she will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, co-starring Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles.

