Karan Johar admits to feeling lonely while eating by himself: ‘Rab ne vo jodi mere liye nahi banayi’

Filmmaker Karan Johar was the guest on the latest episode of tennis pro Sania Mirza’s show, Serving It Up With Sania. The duo spoke about everything from being single parents to their quest for love, with Karan admitting that he finds himself lonely during mealtimes. Here’s what he said. Karan Johar spoke about how he has made peace with being single.

Karan Johar on love and companionship

Sania asked Karan how he feels about not having a partner, and he replied, “I’m okay now. There was a point in time when I really wanted love. I wanted companionship, I wanted a relationship. And I went through all kinds of dynamics, a broken heart, and one-sided love. I even made a film on it. That was cathartic; it helped me heal.”

He then spoke about how he has been asked to ‘put himself out there’ or ‘go abroad’. Karan retorted, “Go where? I live here, I have a mom and two kids. I have to live here. I’ve gone through those beats, and I do get lonely; it’s a reality. You get the loneliest in your highs, not your lows. Eating alone is another thing that makes you feel lonely.”

While Karan says he has resigned to the fact that he is single, he claimed that he ‘never says never’ and has his ‘arms wide like Shah Rukh Khan’s’ should he find love. When remarking how he told the best love stories but unfortunately didn’t have one himself, he said, “Rab ne vo jodi mere liye nahi banayi (God hasn't made a partner for me).”

Karan Johar’s family

Karan’s father, producer Yash Johar, died in 2004. He shares a close relationship with his mother, Hiroo Johar, with whom he lives in Mumbai. He also has two children born through surrogacy, whom he has named Yash and Roohi after his parents. He last directed the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.