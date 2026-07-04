Karan Johar backs Alia Bhatt's Alpha amid intense trolling, praises her stardom and theatrical pull: ‘Please relax’

Alpha has been making headlines ever since it hit cinemas on July 3, and Karan Johar has now shared his thoughts on the film. The spy thriller, which is part of the growing YRF Spy Universe, stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film has received a mixed response from audiences and critics alike. While many have appreciated its action sequences and performances, others have raised concerns about its storytelling. Amid this ongoing conversation, Karan Johar has stepped in with his take, strongly supporting the film and its lead star.

Karan Johar reviews Alpha

Alpha: Karan Johar hails Alia Bhatt’s unquestionable talent and solid start at box office.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram Stories, Karan Johar called Alpha a “solid start” at a time when theatres are still struggling to pull in audiences. He pointed out, “When footfalls are a challenge ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things…the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors…”

He also praised Alia Bhatt’s performance, highlighting her “stardom and theatrical pull” along with her “unquestionable talent”, saying both are clearly visible in the film. He added, “The stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable and that YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Wrapping up on a positive note, he urged people to step away from online negativity and simply enjoy cinema. “Please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing!!! Go watch Alpha and stop doom scrolling!!” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wrapping up on a positive note, he urged people to step away from online negativity and simply enjoy cinema. “Please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing!!! Go watch Alpha and stop doom scrolling!!” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Karan Johar via Instagram.

About Alpha

Alpha marks the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari leading the story as elite agents Sita and Durga. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film follows two estranged woman who are pulled back together as they uncover the truth behind the covert “Operation Odyssey” and face a powerful threat.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film also brings in Anil Kapoor as RAW Chief Vikrant Kaul, while Hrithik Roshan makes a special appearance as Major Kabir, adding further weight to the expanding spy universe. The film also stars Bobby Deol as the main antagonist.

Alpha registered a decent opening. The film earned ₹9.25 crore on day 1 from 7,534 shows.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times review read, “Alpha is neither the disaster naysayers had predicted nor the reinvention the SpyVerse needed after the disappointing War 2. It is a competently mounted but emotionally underwhelming film that delivers very few highs, largely courtesy Hrithik Roshan, but never finds a compelling pulse of its own. Sometimes, that's more disappointing than watching an outright bad film.”