Karan Johar birthday bash: Gauri Khan, Seema Khan attend, checkout stunning rooftop decoration. See pics

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday. His close friend Manish Malhotra shared a glimpse of the decoration at his birthday bash and it hinted that it was a party to remember. Most of his close friends like Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor attended the party. Also read: When Karan Johar’s father did not want him to assist Aditya Chopra on DDLJ

Manish shared a video which showed a rooftop setting with flowers adding to the mood and arrangements in place for a feast. The video shows long tables placed in a line with white flowers and candles on them. Several transparent chairs were placed along with the tables to host several guests at a time. More white flowers and lights made the rooftop a perfect party spot. Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, Manish wrote, “The most beautiful setting tonight @karanjohar. Happy birthday!” He also shared a selfie with the “birthday boy” as the two smiled for the camera.

Decoration for Karan Johar's birthday dinner.

Guests at Karan Johar's birthday bash.

A paparazzo account also spotted golden balloons with ‘50 and fabulous’ written on them at the entrance of Karan Johar's residence. A man with a three-tier birthday cake was also seen entering the place.

Farah Khan caught Karan Johar in his closet as he decked up to ring in his birthday. Sharing a video from his closet, Farah wrote on Instagram, “Happy 50th to @karanjohar .. most sporting, witty and intelligent friend I have #karah p.s- apologise for the number of times I said ‘Oh My God’.” She told Karan that he is now 50 but doesn't look it.

Karan's other friends and industry colleagues started wishing Karan on Instagram in morning. Neha Dhupia shared a picture of herself with Karan on Instagram and wrote, “#happybirthday karan … you are golden….. but then again, you always were pure gold!!!”

Vicky Kaushal also shared a throwback picture with Karan on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, “Happy birthday to you Karan! Hope you have a year full of love, laughter and success.”

