Karan Johar breaks silence on delay in Dhadak 2's release, says CBFC was ‘compassionate’

Producer Karan Johar broke his silence on the release of Dhadak 2, which will hit the theatres on August 1 after facing significant delays and modifications. At the trailer launch of the event, Karan said it took time to bring Dhadak 2 to theatres, but the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) understood what they were trying to say through the film. The plot of the film is about two star-crossed lovers from different castes. Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri with Karan Johar during the trailer launch of Dhadak 2.(PTI)

Karan Johar talks about delay in release of Dhadak 2

Karan said that the censor board was "very understanding and compassionate" towards the subject of the film. He said, "I've never ever been worried about repercussions because that restricts you as an artist. If I get scared in the beginning, then…there's a line in the film, 'If you've a choice then fight', and the best way to point a put across is through art."

Karan praises CBFC, says it protected sensitivity of Dhadak 2

"We took a while to get to the cinema halls, but even the censor board was very understanding and very compassionate and absolutely understood what we were trying to say through the film. They were protecting the sensitivity, and we were protecting the sensitivity. We understood and respected their perspective," Karan added.

Karan says Dhadak 2 will make people ‘wake up, think’

Karan said he is proud of the final movie, which talks about the "reality of our times" and addresses an important issue. "Sometimes these things take time, these things can't happen overnight. That's why there are processes in the censor and we must follow... It took time, but every good thing takes time (to come out). It is a story that makes you wake up and think. These topics are not just related to small towns, but they happen around us too. It is a true reality of our times, no matter where you live," he added.

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 revolves around Neelesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi), a college student who falls in love with Vidhi (Triptii Dimri), but their different caste backgrounds complicate their love. The Shazia Iqbal-directed film was previously slated to release in November 2024 but had to undergo several postponements.