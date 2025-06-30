Karan Johar reveals the good thing about being trolled and attacked online: 'Thank God, they are not being...'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been the centre of attention on social media, praised, criticised, and everything in between. But in an age where online trolling can often take a personal toll, Karan has given a rather unexpected perspective on being attacked online in a new interview. (Also read: Karan Johar opens up about most hurtful comment as a single parent: 'It broke my heart') Karan Johar gives his perspective on social media trolls.

Karan Johar on social media trolls

In a recent conversation with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director shared his surprisingly positive take on the constant scrutiny and criticism he faces online.

“The good thing about being trolled or attacked is that, thank God, they are not being indifferent. I think love and hate are both forms of appreciation. Imagine if you’ve done something and no one is talking about it. That is the worst feeling. So I look at all the negativity and assault that comes my way and think: I must be relevant. I must matter, and that’s why they are talking about me," Karan said.

Karan said he has been a frequent target of social media trolling for his opinions and fashion choices, but instead of letting it bring him down, he’s embraced it as a measure of cultural relevance. “Even if they’re b**ching about what I’m saying, what I’m wearing, or what I’m doing, I think to myself—I must really annoy people. And then I’m like, how fabulous is that?,” Karan said.

Karan Johar's current projects

Karan Johar is currently captivating audiences as the host of The Traitors, a high-stakes reality series streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show, which features 20 celebrities navigating trust, betrayal, and strategy, will conclude with its grand finale on July 3. This star-studded season includes names like Raj Kundra, Lakshmi Manchu, Sahil Salathia, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Raftaar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed, and many more.

On the cinematic front, Karan's Dharma Productions just unveiled the teaser for Sarzameen, a gripping political thriller set in Kashmir. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film stars Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sarzameen is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on July 25.