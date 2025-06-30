Karan Johar opens up about most hurtful comment as a single parent: 'It broke my heart'

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared one of the most painful moments of his life as a single parent in a recent interview. Known for his candour and emotional vulnerability, Karan admitted that a comment questioning his decision to raise children without a mother shook him to his core and made him question the very foundation of his parenthood. (Also read: Karan Johar says the biggest issue of Bollywood is ‘herd mentality’: Everybody wants to make horror comedies) Karan Johar reveals a harsh comment which made him question his decision to be a single parent.

Karan reveals the harshest comment that made him cry

In a conversation with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Karan recalled being confronted with a particularly harsh remark: ‘Do you realise that you have denied your children a mother?’

“That broke my heart. Because for the first time, I questioned my decision to be a single parent. I believe I can be everything for them—a parent, their mother, their father, their grandparent. I have that love in me. But that comment made me second-guess if I had done the right thing,” he said.

Karan, who became a father to twins Yash and Roohi through surrogacy in 2017, has often spoken about how fatherhood changed his life. However, this comment left him spiralling into self-doubt. He went on to share the moment of vulnerability that followed.

“That very morning, when I read that comment, I had a moment. I just broke down. I was sitting alone in my room and cried. I went into their room and asked them, ‘Are you happy?’ and they said, ‘Yeah, very happy, Dada.’ I asked them why, and they simply said, ‘Because you are our Dada.’”

