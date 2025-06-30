Sarzameen Teaser: Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran impress, but Ibrahim Ali Khan leaves fans divided; ‘Wolverine lite’

Earlier this year, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his debut in Bollywood with Nadaaniyan, following in the footsteps of his actor father. But the film, which also stars Khushi Kapoor, left audiences disappointed. While some trolls were unforgiving, there were many netizens who patiently waited for the announcement of Ibrahim’s next, hoping to give him another chance to prove himself. Well, the announcement is now here. Karan Johar has finally dropped the teaser of his next film Sarzameen, which was originally going to be Ibrahim’s debut movie. Also starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sarzameen is set to take the digital route. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol in Sarzameen

The one minute thirty seconds announcement teaser begins with intense shots of actor and Malayalam heartthrob Prithviraj Sukumaran, dressed as a soldier, saying, “Bohot badi galti kardi hai tumne. Maine pehle bhi kaha tha, Sarzameen ki salamati se badhkar mere liye kuch nahi.” The camera then shifts to Kajol Devgan, who looks breathtaking and instantly reminds us of her 2006 film Fanaa. But the twist comes towards the end when Ibrahim Ali Khan is introduced to audiences in the role of what seems to be a terrorist. The young actor is all bulked up with bruises on his back. Ibrahim is also sporting a scruffy beard as he stands with his gang. The teaser clip ends with Ibrahim holding Prithviraj at gunpoint. Despite having no dialogues in the teaser, Ibrahim looks fierce and quite impressive.

But netizens are left divided, with many continuing to judge Ibrahim on the basis of his debut film Nadaaniyan. For instance, a delighted fan shared, “Omg 🔥🔥🔥 @iak giving full on deadly vibes,” whereas a comment read, “You nailed it, @iak You proved that you’re a true gem of acting. 😍 Thumbs up, heroOoo! 🔥🔥.” Another fan claimed, “Ibrahim Ali khan giving saif ali khan vibes from tanaji.” But some are disappointed. One such troll wrote, “I was hoping Ibrahim would be the Bollywood equivalent of Timothee Chalamet but he's turning out to be the male Janhvi 😭,” whereas another comment read, “Wolverine lite.” An internet user opined, “I preferred Ibrahim as a concept.”

Meanwhile, fans are beyond excited to see Kajol and Prithviraj. One such delighted netizen exclaimed, “Kajol is giving me major Fanaa vibes here. छायीं हुईं है इस साल 🙏🔥,” whereas another wrote, “Kajol - the show stealer again ❤️.” A Prithviraj fan shared, “will watch it for prithviraaj. he was made to be a hindi film hero,” whereas a comment read, “prithvi military dress after long time ❤️ picket 43 🔥.”

Directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani, Sarzameen is all set to release on Jio Hotstar on July 25. Are you excited?