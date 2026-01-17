Karan Johar reveals why he broke down in Salman Khan’s vanity van while shooting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar began his directorial journey with the iconic romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, with Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji in supporting roles. Recently, the filmmaker opened up about one unforgettable moment from the film, breaking down in Salman Khan’s vanity van on the first day of shooting. Karan Johar recalls an emotional moment with Salman Khan during the first day of shooting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where he cried in the actor's vanity van over his casual attire choice.

Karan reveals why cried on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Speaking on Manyavar’s YouTube channel, Karan recalled, “It was my first time working with Salman Khan, and I was… what should I say? Completely wound up because he was such a huge star. On his first day on set, I walked into his van. He was in a T-shirt and jeans. I said, ‘Salman, you know it’s a big set.’ And he replied, ‘Yes, but if for the first time a groom comes in jeans and a T-shirt, it will be a new style. I’ll bring the swag.’ I got so hyped but also so stressed thinking, ‘If he comes in jeans and a T-shirt, what will happen?’ I ended up crying right there in his vanity van.”

Karan continued, “Salman looked nervous seeing me cry and finally said, ‘No, no, I’ll wear the suit.’ And that’s how we shot my first-ever Sangeet song sequence.”