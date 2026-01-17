Karan Johar reveals why he broke down in Salman Khan’s vanity van while shooting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Karan Johar reminisces about his first day directing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, recalling a poignant moment in Salman Khan's vanity van.
Karan Johar began his directorial journey with the iconic romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, with Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji in supporting roles. Recently, the filmmaker opened up about one unforgettable moment from the film, breaking down in Salman Khan’s vanity van on the first day of shooting.
Karan reveals why cried on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Speaking on Manyavar’s YouTube channel, Karan recalled, “It was my first time working with Salman Khan, and I was… what should I say? Completely wound up because he was such a huge star. On his first day on set, I walked into his van. He was in a T-shirt and jeans. I said, ‘Salman, you know it’s a big set.’ And he replied, ‘Yes, but if for the first time a groom comes in jeans and a T-shirt, it will be a new style. I’ll bring the swag.’ I got so hyped but also so stressed thinking, ‘If he comes in jeans and a T-shirt, what will happen?’ I ended up crying right there in his vanity van.”
Karan continued, “Salman looked nervous seeing me cry and finally said, ‘No, no, I’ll wear the suit.’ And that’s how we shot my first-ever Sangeet song sequence.”
About Kuch Kuch Hota becoming a cult
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) was not just a massive hit at the box office; it became a cultural phenomenon. The film cemented its status as one of the biggest blockbusters of the 1990s. Beyond the numbers, KKHH resonated with audiences for its catchy songs, memorable dialogues, and the irresistible chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Over the years, it has grown into a cult classic, inspiring fashion trends, college celebrations, and countless references in popular culture, solidifying its place as one of Bollywood’s most beloved romantic dramas.
