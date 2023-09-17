Karan Johar reveals why he left Twitter: 'It was about my kids. I couldn't read that'

Karan Johar has revealed the real reason why he quit the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In a new interview with Mid-Day, he revealed that he decided so out of instinct once he read abuse directed towards his young twins, Yash and Roohi Johar. (Also Read: Karan Johar says Ranbir Kapoor has no PR, no manager and handles his own dates: 'He is the most patient human being')

What Karan said

Karan Johar with his mom, Hiroo Johar, and kids, Yash and Roohi Johar

“That (quitting Twitter) was an instinctive decision I made when I started reading abuse to my children. When that happened… this is the lowest you could get. Abuse me, say what you want. They also abused my mother. My mother is still an older person. My children were five at that time, when I took the decision. Now, I'm not going back on this platform for anything. Of course, my company is on it. I realise the importance of Twitter. But I don't want to be on this platform. I don't want to read anything about my children. That breaks my heart not only as a parent, but also as a human being,” Karan said in the interview.

Nepotism allegations

Karan also clarified that he didn't quit Twitter because of the nepotism claims made against him as a producer. “It's not that I've stopped casting people from the industry. Or I've isolated myself from the sheer wonderful-ness of Alia Bhatt. I have not listened to anyone. I've just left a platform. That had nothing to do with the things I was saying. It was about my kids. I couldn't read that. Whoever is a parent would know that is something you wouldn't take. You'd take anything, but anything against your child, you can't take. And I don't know who to fight, right? They're nameless, faceless people. I'd rather just exit,” Karan added in the same interview.

About Karan's kids

Karan is a single parent who had twins, Yash (named after his late father and film producer) and Roohi (a spin on his mother's name Hiroo), via surrogacy in 2017.

Karan's last project

Karan's last directorial was the fam-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia and Ranveer Singh in the lead. It also starred Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra among others. The film crossed ₹150 crore at the domestic box office.

