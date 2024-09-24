Karan Johar says families no longer watch films in theatres due to inflated food costs: 'Can't buy popcorn for kids'

Karan Johar recently reflected on inflated food costs in movie theatres. The filmmaker spoke about how Indian families no longer prefer to go to cinema halls as they cannot afford to buy popcorn for their children. Karan, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, said that a massive audience base would prefer going to a restaurant instead of movie theatre as the latter is not in their ‘economic planning.’ (Also read: Even Karan Johar didn't get Coldplay tickets, talks about 'privilege' as he reacts to BookMyShow sale in India) Karan Johar recently reflected on inflated food costs of Indian movie theatres.

Karan Johar on inflated food prices in theatres

Karan, while speaking about the income groups who struggle with the food prices during a movie outing, said, “They went to 100 homes, and out of those 100 homes, 90 said they would watch only two films a year (in theatres). This is of an income group that is a massive part of our audience base. They can’t afford it. They may come out on Diwali, or if they hear about a film like Stree 2. Family members said that they don’t like to go to cinema halls because when kids say that they want popcorn or something to eat, they feel bad denying them. So they would rather go to a restaurant, where they’re not paying for the ticket; they’re paying only for the food. They said, ‘Our child will point and say he wants caramel popcorn, but we can’t afford it.’ Because the average cost for a family of four can be ₹10,000. And maybe those ₹10,000 are not in their economic planning at all.”

Karan Johar's Bollywood career

Karan made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He later directed movies such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name is Khan, Student of the Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan Johar's upcoming projects

Karan is producing Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1 starring in pivotal roles. He is also co-producing Jigra with Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions. The movie is directed by Vasan Bala and also features Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Aditya Nanda and Rahul Ravindran in crucial characters.