Karan Johar says ‘stop celebrating failures’ amid Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri's box office struggle

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s latest release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM), directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans and starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is struggling at the box office after its December 25th release. Karan penned a lengthy note on his Instagram account, amid this, telling people to ‘stop celebrating failures.’ Karan Johar wondered if having grace was now an 'alien phenomenon' in a note.

Karan captioned his note, “Happy 2026!!” A portion of it reads, “Grace… Is this now an alien phenomenon? Have we as a race completely lost our ability to be good old fashioned graceful?” Adding how we seem to have lost the grace to reply to messages and emails in something that isn’t a monosyllable, he wrote, “Are we not able to celebrate other people's successes and can we stop celebrating their failures? Can we praise wholeheartedly and can we criticise without bias, anger and rage.”

The filmmaker also added that social media needs to no longer be a ‘dumping ground’ for ‘failings, shortcomings or inner darkness’. “Can we go back to just being kind at all times and not taking our own rotten mood out of the house? Are we able to practice what we preach…gyaan givers need to also be gyaan executors… Are we able to reduce our judgmental levels? You are not the moral police… look within and you will have to deal with your own questionable morality,” wrote Karan.

He concluded the note with, “Lastly, do you have the grace to be YOU! With your flaws, rough edges and indecisions…be YOU and acknowledge YOU for who YOU are! Let's not bury grace… let's revive her from the ventilator she's been on for decades…happy 2026.”

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Karan’s note comes as TMMTMTTM was released in theatres on December 25 to lukewarm reviews. The love story starring Kartik and Ananya collected ₹37 crore worldwide in five days, according to Sacnilk. It tells the story of a couple who fall in love but feel torn apart by family pressures.