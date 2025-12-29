Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar made me question my ability as a filmmaker, says Karan Johar: ‘I was blown away by it’

The Dhurandhar fever has gripped the nation, with audiences gushing about the film since its release. Not only viewers, but even industry insiders have heaped praise on the film, Aditya Dhar’s vision and the cast’s performances. Filmmaker Karan Johar has once again showered praise on Dhurandhar, revealing that he was blown away by the film. Karan Johar heaps praise on Dhurandhar once again.

Karan recently attended the book launch event of Dining With Stars by Anupama Chopra, where he spoke about how he began the year loving Saiyaara and ended it loving Dhurandhar. He said, "I was like, blown away by Dhurandhar, it makes you feel like, oh my craft is limited. Oh my god, look at the use of background music. What I loved about Dhurandhar was that I didn’t feel that the director was self-aware. I felt like he wasn’t trying to show off his craft, and yet he was seamlessly telling you the story."

He further spoke about the impact of the film on him as a filmmaker and said, "I never felt he went wide or he went like I am going to show you a great frame, I felt it was beautifully shot without self-awareness. It made me question my ability as a filmmaker, and that’s always a good thing for me. I look at that through a positive lens. So I began the year loving Saiyaara and ended the year loving Dhurandhar. I loved Lokah, too. I went mad when I watched Lokah."

Earlier, Karan had shared his review of Dhurandhar soon after its release and called it outstanding. He praised Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh, and congratulated the cast and crew in a note shared on his Instagram story.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller that tells the story of Hamza, an Indian spy played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrates the gang of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in Pakistan’s Lyari to pass on information about their dealings with the ISI. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in key roles, along with Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and others.

The film has already collected ₹1,065 crore worldwide at the box office and is set to cross ₹700 crore domestically today. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film has emerged as a major box office success. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the second part, which is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026.