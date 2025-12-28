Karan Johar admits he broke down emotionally while working with Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar: ‘I was weeping’

Filmmaker Karan Johar believes he was at the peak of his career at just 28, when he directed Amitabh Bachchan and roped in late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar to sing for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He confessed that working with such icons came with immense pressure, admitting he went through several emotional breakdowns during the process. Karan Johar has shared that his 2001 film blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remains the emotional and creative peak of his career.

Karan Johar looks back

Karan looked back on his journey and shared why the 2001 blockbuster remains the emotional and creative peak of his career when he joined a video on Manyavar’s YouTube channel.

The filmmaker mentioned that directing Amitabh Bachchan at the age of 28 felt almost unreal. In fact, Karan admitted that he had an emotional breakdown while working on the film, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Jaya Bachchan.

“There were kind of two times that happened to me, on separate occasions. One was when I directed Mr Bachchan for the first time. And the other was when Lata ji sang. Both of these happened on my second feature film. I was 28 years old, and I was like, man, this is my entire childhood unravelling in front of me. I was like, how can I, how can I go beyond this? And I still don’t think I have. You know, I think I peaked. Like, this could be your peak. I think I peaked at 28,” Karan shared.

He went on to look back at the time when late Lata Mangeshkar was recording the title song of the film. Karan shared, “Lata ji singing the title track, I was sitting at the console and just weeping. Like, I was just weeping. Because she’s my entire childhood. She really is. I’m obsessed with her. Amit uncle is somebody like, I touch his feet when I meet him. So I’m like, I can’t believe I’m directing him. I felt sick the day I was directing him because I was so stressed. And how do you tell Amitabh Bachchan what to do? Like, you should just say, ‘Sir, just do what you do. Who am I to say?’”

More about Karan Johar

Karan is son of late producer Yash Johar. He made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol in lead roles. The film was a major success at the box office. He followed it with hits such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Apart from directing, the filmmaker has also backed blockbusters like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dostana, Agneepath, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Good Newwz, Kesari and more. He recently backed Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, and Homebound.