Dhurandhar box office collection day 24: Ranveer Singh film earns over 690 crore, eyes Pushpa The Rule's Hindi nett

Dhurandhar box office collection day 24: Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller has been earning by leaps and bounds at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹690 crore so far. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in lead roles. Dhurandhar box office collection day 24: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar's box office performance

As per the report, Dhurandhar collected ₹172 crore in its third week. On day 22, the film earned ₹15 crore, on day 23, it collected ₹20.50 crore and on day 24 it minted ₹22.25 crore nett as per early estimates in India. So far, it has minted ₹690.25 crore. Dhurandhar had an overall 46.58% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

The film has surpassed Pushpa: The Rule's Hindi nett, which was ₹812.14 crore, as per Sacnilk.com. With its record-breaking run, Dhurandhar not only cements itself as one of 2025’s biggest hits. Dhurandhar has claimed the top 10 spot of the highest-earning Indian movies ever.

About Dhurandhar

The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Naveen Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, celebrities, and audiences have showered it with love. Dhurandhar follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals. Dhurandhar is presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and produced by Aditya alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. It released on December 5.

More about Dhurandhar 2

The much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2 will release in theatres on March 19 next year. The espionage-thriller is slated for a grand Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi 2026 release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking a five-language pan-India and global rollout.