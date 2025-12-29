Dhurandhar 2 will ‘terrify’, RGV is all praise for Aditya Dhar again as Ranveer Singh-starrer crosses 1000 crore

Dhurandhar has emerged as the #1 film of 2025. The Aditya Dhar directorial, which was released in theatres on December 5, surpassed expectations and shattered records. It has already crossed ₹1000 crore worldwide. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who earlier called the film a ‘quantum leap’ for Indian cinema, has now shared that the second part will be even better when it releases next year in March. (Also read: As Dhurandhar enters ₹1000 crore club, RGV lists how Aditya Dhar film is a ‘must learn lesson’ for pan-India filmmakers) Ranveer Singh plays a spy named Hamza in Dhurandhar.

What RGV said about Dhurandhar Part 2

Ram Gopal Varma took to his X account on Monday morning to make a bold statement about Part 2. He said, “THE FIRE BALL of the SOUTHIES invasion into BOLLYWOOD has been KICKED back by @AdityaDharFilms left foot, named #dhurandhar and now his right foot getting ready with #dhurandhar 2 … From what I saw of the 2nd part , if the 1st SCARED them , the 2nd will TERRIFY them.”

The director did not mention any films from the South in his statement, but in recent years, releases like Pushpa 2 - The Rule, KGF: Chapter 1, and Chapter 2 have become huge hits at the box office.

RGV had previously pointed how Dhurandhar can be taken as a lesson for pan-India filmmakers. “Another lesson is that violence should hurt the viewer ,not just entertain them and so to design action as an organic and emotional projection rather than loud illogical choreography is a new one , a must learn lesson ,especially for the pan india film makers,” he said.

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan’s Lyari to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Ranveer Singh plays the spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the film, while Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, leader of the gang. Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi also star in it. The film’s sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated for release on March 19, 2026.