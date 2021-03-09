Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karan Johar shares an adorable picture with daughter Roohi for Women's Day, calls her 'My Little Woman'
Karan Johar shares an adorable picture with daughter Roohi for Women's Day, calls her 'My Little Woman'

Karan Johar wished everyone on International Women's Day with a cute picture of daughter Roohi and him. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Karan Johar with his kids, Yash and Roohi.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared an adorable picture with his daughter, Roohi, to wish everyone on the occasion of International Women's Day. Karan often shared pictures with his kids.

The picture shows Karan planting a kiss on his daughter's cheek as she smiles. "My little woman #happy women's day," he captioned the sweet photo.

Karan Johar's kids are twins.

Karan had recently shared a video of Roohi, where she was seen playing mother to her brother, Yash and putting him to sleep. Sharing it, Karan had written: "So apparently Roohi has assumed the role of a mummy! And Yash is the eternal baby! Nothing like a protective sister.... ( the mothership has a commentary going on the side)."

Through much of the coronavirus lockdown, Karan had shared many videos as part of the 'toodles' series. However, after the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, all of it came to a grinding halt. Karan was targetted by Kangana Ranaut, who accused him of promoting nepotism.

He had made a gradual return to Instagram; among his posts then was the promotion of a coffee table book of his parenting experience. Called Big Thoughts of Little Luv, the book got a thumbs up from many of his industry friends including Gauri Khan and Alia Bhatt among others.

Karan has since seen the release of two ventures of his on Netflix - first was Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and more recently, web series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

He also shared that his new celebrity management venture Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) would be promoting four young talents - Tripti Dimri, Gurfateh Pirzada, Dhairya Karwa and Lakshya. All four have starred in films or television shows and will be promoted by DCA. Tripti made a name for herself starring in Anushka Sharma's Bulbbul, Gurfateh's act in Netflix film Guilty was noticed by many, Dhairya starred in Uri The Surgical Strike and will be seen next in Kabir Khan's 83 while TV actor Lakshya is all set to make his film debut with Karan's production, Dostana 2.

