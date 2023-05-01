Karan Johar shares cryptic post on punctuality, calls out 'offenders'; internet asks ‘who hurt your feelings?'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a long post on punctuality and called out 'time offenders' who arrive late for meetings. Taking to Instagram early on Monday, Karan posted an image with the word 'punctuality' written against a black background. Though the filmmaker didn't name anybody, he said that being punctual is 'simple basic manners'. (Also Read | Karan Johar denies making Dhadak 2 after news of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tripti Dimri playing lead roles appears online)

Karan captioned the post, "So… The wonderful thing about punctuality is that it doesn’t require a natural talent , a degree or even a parental or an employers sanction… It’s NOT an art form that we inherit through generations… It’s simple basic manners… respect for other people’s time and therefore respecting them as well…. Pure unadulterated respect…"

He also added, "Landing up 15 minutes late without a murmur of an apology or an overcompensating happy visage reeks of entitlement and defensiveness… Messaging 'on my way'…. Doesn’t get you off the hook either…. 'On my way'…. So ??? You are meant to be… you ain’t doing me any favours honey! And you sending me this message sans details is as ambiguous as a Nolan film…"

"Then the worst! 'Oh… I forgot!!!!' why Mr president ???? Running a country that keeps you so busy ??? Then the ever poplar one…” too much traffic “ …. Do you live in New Zealand??? No this is INDIA…. Check the populations status baby! We are densely populated…. So here’s what you do… LEAVE EARLY!!!!! The very, very worst one is when they don’t show up and don’t even send a message with a grovelling apology! This last sect of time offenders must me struck off your list forever…." concluded Karan.

Reacting to the post, Farah Khan Ali wrote, "Totally agree with you Karan, but please tell who is this person." A fan commented, "It’s okay we’ll find out on the next season of Koffee With Karan…" A person said, "We need to know who this person is." A comment read, "I am so curious as toh who reached late!" "Damn KJo, who pi***d you off??" asked a person. "Ooooh who’s pi***d you off Mr Johar!!! Meeeeoooww," said an Instagram user.

"Who hurt your feelings," asked a fan. "About whom do you write this sir...?" asked another person. "I wonder who was late today," wrote an Instagram user. A few of the people wondered if the post was directed at Kartik Aryan. A fan said, "Kartik Aryan is finished." "Why do I feel it's directed towards @kartikaaryan ???" read another comment.

Karan is all set to come up with his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The family drama features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28 this year.

