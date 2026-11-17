Karan Johar has given Bollywood several memorable on-screen pairs, and Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan's jodi from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) is certainly one of them. The filmmaker recently teased a reunion of the iconic pair, leaving fans excited about seeing them together again after 25 years.

Karan Johar teases Kareena and Hrithik's reunion

Karan Johar shared promo of a new ad featuring Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.

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Karan shared a video hinting at a K3G-style reunion of Kareena and Hrithik for an Airbnb advertisement. The clip shows Kareena applying lipstick, much like her iconic character Poo's introduction in the film. Hrithik, meanwhile, is seen wearing a leather jacket and shoes as he gets ready, bringing back memories of his character Rohan Raichand, fondly known as Laddoo, who won hearts with his charming looks. The teaser keeps the mystery alive, deliberately avoiding a full reveal of either star's face.

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Karan shared the video with the caption, "Kuch kahaaniyan 25 saal baad bhi khatam nahi hoti (Some stories don't end even after 25 years)."

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were excited to see Hrithik and Kareena coming together.Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap commented, "We want a movie with them." One fan wrote, "Just another Airbnb ad.. give us a movie KJo." Another comment read, "Are you serious omg. This is the pair we all are waiting for." About Hrithik and Kareena's characters in K3G {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were excited to see Hrithik and Kareena coming together.Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap commented, "We want a movie with them." One fan wrote, "Just another Airbnb ad.. give us a movie KJo." Another comment read, "Are you serious omg. This is the pair we all are waiting for." About Hrithik and Kareena's characters in K3G {{/usCountry}}

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Released in 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, directed by Karan Johar, featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. The film revolved around the Raichand family and its estrangement after Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) married Anjali (Kajol) against his father's wishes.

Hrithik played Rohan Raichand, Rahul's younger brother, who returns home years later and sets out to reunite his family. Kareena played Pooja Sharma aka Poo, Anjali's younger sister, who eventually falls in love with Rohan. Their love story added a fun track to the family drama. Kareena's glamour and Hrithik's charm made them one of the most talked-about on-screen pairs.

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About Kareena and Hrithik's films

Kareena was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's crime drama Daayra, co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Hrithik, meanwhile, is expected to return as the superhero in Krrish 4. The film, which marks Hrithik's directorial debut, is currently in development.