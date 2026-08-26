Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan and mother Pramila Roshan lease flat in Mumbai's JVPD for total rent of ₹1.89 cr

Hrithik Roshan's filmmaker father, Rakesh Roshan, and mother, Pramila Roshan, have leased out their apartment in Mumbai's Juhu-Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme for three years, with the total rental income expected to be around ₹1.89 crore over the lease period, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Hrithik Roshan's filmmaker father, Rakesh Roshan, and mother, Pramila Roshan, have leased out their apartment in Mumbai's Juhu-Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme for three years. (Picture for representational purposes only) (HT Files)

The couple has leased their flat on the second floor of Hiralaya Building on N.S. Road in JVPD, Mumbai, to Asavari Rajopadhye. The lease agreement was registered on August 24, 2026, with the licence commencing on August 15, 2026.

The starting monthly rent under the agreement is ₹5 lakh, with a 5% annual rent escalation over the three-year tenure. The total rent payable during the lease period amounts to approximately ₹1.89 crore.

In the first year, the monthly rent will be ₹5 lakh, translating into an annual rental of ₹60 lakh. The rent will increase by 5% to ₹5.25 lakh per month in the second year, taking the annual rental to ₹63 lakh. In the third year, the monthly rent will rise by another 5% to around ₹5.51 lakh, resulting in an annual rental of approximately ₹66.15 lakh.

The licence agreement also includes a security deposit of ₹21.75 lakh, according to the property documents. The area of the apartment was not specified in the documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

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Rakesh Roshan, Pramila Roshan and Asavari Rajopadhye could not be reached for comment.

The JVPD Scheme is one of Mumbai's prominent residential pockets, known for its mix of independent bungalows, housing societies and high-end apartment buildings. The locality has historically been home to several film personalities and celebrities, while its proximity to Juhu and the western suburbs has helped sustain demand for premium residential properties.

The rental transaction also adds to the Roshan family's property portfolio activity, which has been associated with Mumbai's film industry for decades. Rakesh Roshan Nagrath is a Bollywood film producer, director and screenwriter. As a filmmaker, he has worked on the revenge drama-thriller Khoon Bhari Maang, the science fiction film Koi Mil Gaya and its sequels, and the Krrish film series.

Roshan family's real estate transactions In the last year, the Roshan family, including Rakesh Roshan and actor Hrithik Roshan, have made headlines several times for real estate transactions. The last was in January 2026, when Rakesh Roshan sold a 1.09-hectare plot in Pune district for ₹15 crore, registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, showed.

In November 2025, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan’s HRX Digitech LLP, and his mother Pramila Roshan’s Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, together purchased 10 office units in Mumbai's Andheri West area for ₹28 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

In another transaction that same month, Rakesh Roshan, along with his wife, Pramila Rakesh Roshan (Pinkie Roshan), purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹19.68 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. On November 24, 2025, Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Rakesh Roshan, had purchased two commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri East area for ₹6.42 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

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In May 2025, Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, sold three residential apartments in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹6.75 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. The documents showed that the three apartments measure close to 2,000 sq ft and are located in two different buildings.