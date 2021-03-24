Karan Kapadia undergoes knee surgery, says his injury was ‘so much more difficult from a mental standpoint’

Actor Karan Kapadia shared a picture from his hospital bed after undergoing surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). In a lengthy note posted on his Instagram page, he said that the injury has forced him to reassess things and helped him to 'learn a lot about' himself.

“So last month I tore my left ACL , which makes it both knees after having torn my right in 2012. Anybody who has suffered this injury or any serious one knows that it’s so much more difficult from a mental stand point than it is from a physical one,” he wrote.

Karan revealed that he was in the process of preparing for ‘something special’ but that might have to take a backseat now, in the wake of his condition. “Was busting my a** prepping for something special but now it’s time to reassess. Long term injuries can really help you introspect and learn a lot about yourself,” he wrote.

Also see: Sunny Leone turns ‘naagin’ in hilarious photos, Rannvijay Singha is her target

The note ended with Karan thanking his fans, family, well-wishers and his doctor. He promised to bounce back from his injury ‘even stronger’. “A big thank you to all you guys for all your messages and concern and an even bigger one to my aunt and the rest of my family for being so amazing. Also a special shout out to Dr Anant Joshi for fixing both my knees. Thank youu so much sir .My surgery went well and I will be back even stronger #everybodylovesacomeback,” he wrote.

Karan, the nephew of veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Blank, which also starred actor Sunny Deol. He was most recently seen in a special appearance in Durgamati, which was headlined by actor Bhumi Pednekar and got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON