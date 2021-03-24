Sunny Leone turns ‘naagin’ in hilarious photos, Rannvijay Singha is her target

Sunny Leone displayed her fun side yet again on social media, as she turned a ‘naagin’ in a new set of photos. She shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla 13, as she goofed around with co-host Rannvijay Singha.

One photo showed Rannvijay posing like a snake-charmer, while Sunny did the ‘naagin dance’. In another picture, she pretended to sink her fangs into him. Their playful bond was loved by fans, with many calling them ‘lovely’ and ‘very cute’.

“You don’t stand a chance @rannvijaysingha....I got you!!! Muuaaahhahahahaha!! Dus diya Bhai ko!! #SunnyLeone #BehenBaniNaagin,” she captioned her post on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Sunny took to Instagram to share a peek into her ‘first night alone in five months’. In a video, she said that while she initially was lost, she decided to jump on her bed. “About my night! First time alone in 5months. Btw this lasted for the 30sec and then I went to bed. Lol time to shoot!!” she wrote in her caption.

Sunny currently hosts Splitsvilla 13 with Rannvijay. The ongoing season was shot in Kerala, with a bio-bubble created for the entire cast and crew.

In a recent Instagram live, Sunny said that the experience of shooting for Splitsvilla 13 in Kerala amid the Covid-19 pandemic was ‘actually great’. “All year, we have all been wearing masks and we have all been trying to figure out how we are going to move forward. This was a really good beginning of what life is going to be back like,” she added.

Meanwhile, Sunny will star alongside Sonnalli Seygall in Anamika, a 10-episode action series directed by Vikram Bhatt, which will release on MX Player. He is also producing the show under the banner of Loneranger with Krishna Bhatt.

