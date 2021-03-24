IND USA
Adarsh Gourav said that it was 'unfair' to compare him to Dev Patel.
Adarsh Gourav calls comparisons with Dev Patel ‘unfair’: ‘He has a vast body of work behind him’

  • Adarsh Gourav, who received a BAFTA nomination for The White Tiger, said that it would be 'unfair' to compare him to Dev Patel, who is 'much more experienced'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 02:57 PM IST

Adarsh Gourav, who earned a BAFTA nomination in the best leading actor category for his performance in The White Tiger earlier this month, has called comparisons with Oscar-nominated actor Dev Patel ‘unfair’. Adarsh maintained that Dev was ‘much more experienced’, with an impressive filmography, while he was just starting out.

Earlier this year, Adarsh made his debut in a leading role with Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger, also starring Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra. He played Balram, an enterprising man of humble origins who uses his street-smarts and cunning to escape the vicious cycle of poverty.

On being asked about comparisons with Dev, Adarsh told Bollywood Hungama, “I think it is very unfair for anybody to compare me to somebody like Dev. I think Dev is a very accomplished actor, he is very successful and has a vast body of work behind him. He has been nominated for multiple things over the years and this is just my first film.”

Also see: Maheep Kapoor shares pics of herself and Britney Spears wearing similar outfits, agrees the singer 'wore it better'

“I think I have to grow a lot as an actor. This can’t be an accident, I have to keep doing work that inspires me and that I genuinely want to be a part of. I think Dev is a much more experienced and versatile actor than I am at this point in time,” he added.

Adarsh made his big screen debut with My Name Is Khan in 2010, and also starred in Mom, alongside late actor Sridevi. Talking about his BAFTA nod, he told PTI in an interview, “This is unbelievable. It is surreal... I was at the gym. I just found out about the nomination.” He added, “I saw my phone and there were a lot of messages on The White Tiger WhatsApp group and Pooja Gupte, the DOP called me. This is so unexpected and overwhelming.”

