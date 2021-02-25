Sunny Leone patiently waits for her turn as Daniel showers their children with kisses at airport. Watch
- Sunny Leone, her daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah touched down in Mumbai after their trip to Kerala. They were welcomed by Daniel Weber.
Sunny Leone and her children, daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah, and her husband Daniel Weber were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. The actor and the children arrived back home from Kerala and Daniel was at the airport to receive them. While they painted a happy family picture at the airport spotting photos, a video shared by a paparazzo gave a glimpse at how much the children missed their father.
In the video, Nisha walked out of the arrival gate and ran into Daniel's arms to shower him with love. Soon enough, her brothers followed in. They ended up embracing each other in a bear hug while Daniel planted a kiss on each one's head. The excited children then embraced the person who accompanied Daniel to the airport while Daniel finally got a chance to greet Sunny. The two pulled down their masks for a quick kiss.
Sunny, along with the children, was reportedly in Kerala. The actor was shooting for MTV Splitsvilla 13 in the state. She has been roped in to play the host alongside Rannvijay Singha yet again. For the unversed, Sunny has been co-hosting the show since its season seven in 2014.
As reported by TellyChakkar, speaking about reuniting with Rannvijay, Sunny said, "Splitsvilla has always been a show that is very close to my heart and I have been a part of it since 2014. I am super excited to host it this season as I have already come to Kerala to begin the shoots.”
"It is like a homecoming for me and I cannot wait to return on the sets of Splitsvilla. Rannvijay is a super amazing co-host and both of us bond really really well, we have a lot of fun together," she added. Apart from MTV Splitsvilla 13, Sunny will also appear in an upcoming web series titled Anamika.
