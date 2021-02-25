IND USA
Dia Mirza chose a simple but stunning look for her wedding,
How did Dia Mirza achieve her sweet and stunning wedding look? Watch video

A video showing Dia Mirza getting ready for her wedding has been shared online. The actor looked stunning on her wedding day and this is how her look was achieved.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:05 PM IST

Dia Mirza got married to Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 in a picture-perfect wedding. Not only was the wedding decoration, the venue and the outfits Pinterest-worthy, even Dia's wedding look was simple yet gorgeous.

On Thursday, a video of the actor sitting in the makeup chair, getting her hair done and getting the final touches, was shared on social media. Dia is seen sitting patiently in a floral grey robe while a makeup artist works on her. She is wearing a golden maang-tika and beautiful jasmine flowers in her hair.

In another clip, she scrolls through her phone while the hairdresser works on giving her the perfect waves. The final look was just perfect, as all her fans saw in her wedding pictures.

Dia wore a red silk saree for her wedding. The venue was the garden area of her building complex. Sharing pictures from the wedding, Dia wrote in an Instagram post, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us.”

Dia, who has been vocal about protecting the environment, opted for ‘a completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste’. “The materials used for the minimal decor we went for were completely biodegradable and natural,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Also read: Nakuul Mehta’s exhausted wife Jankee Parekh experienced 'major emotional meltdowns' since welcoming son Sufi

Dia even chose to have a priestess officiate her wedding. “We do hope with all our heart that many more couples make this choice. For it is a woman's soul that contains love, wonder, benediction, magical energy, tenderness and deep empathy for all that lives. It is time for women to own their own agency, their divinity, their power and to redefine what is old and birth what is new. As Charles Bukowski said, ‘there is no lie in their fire.’ So what can be more uplifting and empowering than to see the sacred fire within a woman's heart and soul taking centre stage at a wedding? I am still overwhelmed by the magic of this one moment,” she wrote, adding that they chose to do away with the ‘kanyadaan’ and ‘bidaai’ rituals.

