Nakuul Mehta’s exhausted wife Jankee Parekh experienced 'major emotional meltdowns' since welcoming son Sufi
- Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcomed their son earlier this month. The latter took to Instagram and shared her experience of embracing motherhood.
Television actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh welcomed their son on February 3. Three weeks after she embraced motherhood, she revealed that she has undergone several experiences and has sailed through a mix of emotions. Jankee shared photos of her exhausted self on Instagram and said, "The last 20 days of my life have been beyond anything I had imagined."
"Sufi came into this world and changed our lives forever. But living with this new human has been a ride and a half. We’ve had some great days and some very tough ones. From major emotional meltdowns to panic calls to our paediatrician in the middle of the night, we’ve done it all. But all this just seems to disappear when Sufi flashes a smile to me after I eat up his face with all my kisses," she added.
Jankee's post came a day after she took to her Instagram Stories to talk about her absence from the social media platform. "I am told I haven't posted anything on Instagram. Wondering what to post when all I do all day is feed and burp Sufi, change his diapers, sleep in bits and pieces and if I get lucky and get a moment to myself -I'll randomly scroll through Instagram (like I am) right now!” She added the hashtags ‘life has changed’ and ‘new mom problems.'
Jankee had previously revealed that they had planned on naming their son Sufi when she was in her first trimester. "‘Sufi’. A name that we decided when I was 3 months pregnant for our to-be first born, irrespective of the gender. Sufi symbolises spirituality, art, philosophy, literature, soul, song and everything that we stand for. From the time you were born, you have filled up our lives and hearts with so much love & we just can’t get enough of you. Mamma & Dadaa love you. #myforevervalentine,” she said in an Instagram post.
