IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Vindu Dara Singh posts an emotional note for Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya as she battles cancer, lauds her fighting spirit
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a supporter of Rakhi Sawant.
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a supporter of Rakhi Sawant.
tv

Vindu Dara Singh posts an emotional note for Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya as she battles cancer, lauds her fighting spirit

  • Vindu Dara Singh wrote a tender note on Rakhi Sawant's mother as the elderly lady gets treated for cancer.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:53 PM IST

Actor Vindu Dara Singh, who had entered the Bigg Boss house as a supporter of Rakhi Sawant, has written a tender post on Rakhi's mother Jaya. The elderly lady is in hospital, battling cancer.

Taking to Instagram and posting a picture of Rakhi's mom, Vindu wrote: "Dear #jayasawant ji we had the pleasure of knowing you in #bb3 and saw the fighting spirit you possessed despite severe diabetes and knew you had a tigress as your daughter called @rakhisawant2511 . She entertained the entire world in #bb14 and won our hearts like #rajkapoor ji in #meranaamjoker . All the time she was worried about her mother but was strong and fought many battles in the house . We wish you a very speedy recovery and pray that the loving bond between you two stays strong forever."


Rakhi's stint on Bigg Boss 14 was one roller coaster ride; it had laughter, fights, romance but pain as well. She had spoken at length about her relationship status with husband Ritesh. Rakhi had also mentioned how there were problems in their marriage but he had been taking care of his mother, who was ill.

Rakhi's first post after Bigg Boss 14 was about her mother. She had written: "Please pray for mom ,she is undergoing cancer treatment." She had earlier said that she would utilise the 14 lakhs she won on Bigg Boss 14 for her mother's treatment.

Also read: Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav shares hilarious picture of Twinkle Khanna, spreads rumour she has been ‘possessed by a demon’

A number of her industry colleagues like Kamya Panjabi and Rashami Desai had reacted to the picture. Rashami said: "Will surly pray for her speedy recovery and more important god give her more power . You are stronger then anyone baby your prayer works like magic."

Kamya too wrote: "Well dis is Rakhi's 1st post aft bb14 finale,i m numb I hv no words, some1 who entertained da world so much past few months,was goin thru dis?Can u even imagine?Koi tujhse kya mukabla karega @IAMREALRAKHI tu toh sabse upar aur sabse anokhi nikli..(no one can be compared with you, you are unique and on top of everybod else) u r a winner in life #Staystrong. Praying for Aunty's speedy recovery! Ganapati Bappa sab thik karenge! Respect for you @IAMREALRAKHI I salute you girl."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vindu dara singh rakhi sawant rakhi sawant's husband

Related Stories

Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
tv

Rakhi shares photos from Bigg Boss 14 after-party, featuring 'brother' Salman

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Sharing pictures from the Bigg Boss 14 after-party, Rakhi Sawant gave a shout-out to her 'brother' Salman Khan and hoped for all his wishes to come true. She was a finalist on the show, while he was the host.
READ FULL STORY
Rakhi Sawant spoke to her mother while inside the Bigg Bos 14 house.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant spoke to her mother while inside the Bigg Bos 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Rakhi's first post after BB 14 is picture of mom in hospital, Kamya hails her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:57 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant's first post after Bigg Boss 14 has left her friends and followers in awe of her resilience. Rakhi recently shared a picture of her mother in hospital, where she is undergoing cancer treatment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a supporter of Rakhi Sawant.
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a supporter of Rakhi Sawant.
tv

Vindu Dara Singh posts an emotional note for Rakhi's mom as she battles cancer

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Vindu Dara Singh wrote a tender note on Rakhi Sawant's mother as the elderly lady gets treated for cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin marks Aly Goni's 30th birthday.
Jasmin Bhasin marks Aly Goni's 30th birthday.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin pens a heartwarming birthday note for her 'hero' Aly Goni

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • As Aly Goni celebrated his 30th birthday, his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for the Bigg Boss 14 finalist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddharth Shukla shuts down a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
Siddharth Shukla shuts down a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
tv

Sidharth Shukla shuts down troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:50 AM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla lashed out at a troll targeting him. The Bigg Boss 13 winner also gave a befitting reply to a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunayana Fozdar plays Anjali on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,
Sunayana Fozdar plays Anjali on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,
tv

Sunayana Fozdar, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Anjali, won't 'mimic anyone'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • Sunayana Fozdar, the new Anjali on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has said she has played the character for just five months and have so much to give to the role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina and Jasmin shared a love-hate relationship inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Rubina and Jasmin shared a love-hate relationship inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik says Jasmin Bhasin is a beautiful lady

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:34 AM IST
  • Weeks after calling her an "ugly mouth woman" on Bigg Boss 14, season winner Rubina Dilaik has now said she finds Jasmin Bhasin to be a beautiful lady.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are likely to marry in June this year.(Varinder Chawla)
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are likely to marry in June this year.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar step out for a dinner date, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:42 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 runners up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend, actor Disha Parmar were seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The two are likely to marry in June this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh became parents to Sufi earlier this month.
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh became parents to Sufi earlier this month.
tv

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals 'new mom problems' after son’s birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh revealed how her life has changed after the birth of their son, Sufi. She said that she is busy with mommy duties, leaving her little time for social media activities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday.
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik answers if Rahul Vaidya is a ‘friend or enemy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on Wednesday evening. She talked about what she misses about the show and the first thing she did with her phone after getting it back, among other things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
tv

Rakhi shares photos from Bigg Boss 14 after-party, featuring 'brother' Salman

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Sharing pictures from the Bigg Boss 14 after-party, Rakhi Sawant gave a shout-out to her 'brother' Salman Khan and hoped for all his wishes to come true. She was a finalist on the show, while he was the host.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan lauds her in-laws for their constant support.
Gauahar Khan lauds her in-laws for their constant support.
tv

Gauahar Khan praises in-laws for support after her father gets hospitalised

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan revealed her father has been admitted to a hospital. The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of how her husband Zaid Darbar and in-laws are supporting her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Though Preetika works intermittently, she admits to being in a content space.
Though Preetika works intermittently, she admits to being in a content space.
tv

People are often surprised that I gave Bollywood a skip for television: Preetika Rao

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:07 PM IST
She reveals that though she had plum offers like Aashiqui 2, and Pradeep Sarkar, Vashu Bhagnani, Kumar Taurani offered her films, she chose to do TV as bikini and kissing had become mandatory in most films and she wasn’t comfortable with that.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan's look at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party seemed to have been inspired by Lady Gaga's at the MTV VMAs 2020.
Arshi Khan's look at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party seemed to have been inspired by Lady Gaga's at the MTV VMAs 2020.
tv

Fans call Arshi ‘life-size Ferrero Rocher’ for taking a leaf out of Gaga's book

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • After Instagram account Diet Sabya pointed out the similarities between Arshi Khan's look at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and Lady Gaga's look at the MTV VMAs 2020, fans responded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee was part of Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee was part of Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Devoleena rubbishes rumours of marrying this year: 'We may marry in 2022'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:19 PM IST
  • Devoleena Bhattarcharjee, who did a brief stint on Bigg Boss 14 filling in for Eijaz Khan, has rubbished rumours that she was getting married in 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are currently in his hometown, Jammu.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are currently in his hometown, Jammu.
tv

Post Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni drops first photo with Jasmin Bhasin

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • Aly Goni shared a happy picture with Jasmin Bhasin, his first after Bigg Boss 14 ended. The two fell in love on the popular reality show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss.(Instagram)
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss.(Instagram)
tv

Rubina on how Abhinav and she rebuilt relationship: 'No phones in Bigg Boss'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of separation, but they rebuilt their relationship on Bigg Boss 14. Here's how.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac