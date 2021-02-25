Vindu Dara Singh posts an emotional note for Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya as she battles cancer, lauds her fighting spirit
- Vindu Dara Singh wrote a tender note on Rakhi Sawant's mother as the elderly lady gets treated for cancer.
Actor Vindu Dara Singh, who had entered the Bigg Boss house as a supporter of Rakhi Sawant, has written a tender post on Rakhi's mother Jaya. The elderly lady is in hospital, battling cancer.
Taking to Instagram and posting a picture of Rakhi's mom, Vindu wrote: "Dear #jayasawant ji we had the pleasure of knowing you in #bb3 and saw the fighting spirit you possessed despite severe diabetes and knew you had a tigress as your daughter called @rakhisawant2511 . She entertained the entire world in #bb14 and won our hearts like #rajkapoor ji in #meranaamjoker . All the time she was worried about her mother but was strong and fought many battles in the house . We wish you a very speedy recovery and pray that the loving bond between you two stays strong forever."
Rakhi's stint on Bigg Boss 14 was one roller coaster ride; it had laughter, fights, romance but pain as well. She had spoken at length about her relationship status with husband Ritesh. Rakhi had also mentioned how there were problems in their marriage but he had been taking care of his mother, who was ill.
Rakhi's first post after Bigg Boss 14 was about her mother. She had written: "Please pray for mom ,she is undergoing cancer treatment." She had earlier said that she would utilise the ₹14 lakhs she won on Bigg Boss 14 for her mother's treatment.
Also read: Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav shares hilarious picture of Twinkle Khanna, spreads rumour she has been ‘possessed by a demon’
A number of her industry colleagues like Kamya Panjabi and Rashami Desai had reacted to the picture. Rashami said: "Will surly pray for her speedy recovery and more important god give her more power . You are stronger then anyone baby your prayer works like magic."
Kamya too wrote: "Well dis is Rakhi's 1st post aft bb14 finale,i m numb I hv no words, some1 who entertained da world so much past few months,was goin thru dis?Can u even imagine?Koi tujhse kya mukabla karega @IAMREALRAKHI tu toh sabse upar aur sabse anokhi nikli..(no one can be compared with you, you are unique and on top of everybod else) u r a winner in life #Staystrong. Praying for Aunty's speedy recovery! Ganapati Bappa sab thik karenge! Respect for you @IAMREALRAKHI I salute you girl."
