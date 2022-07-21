‘Sanjay Dutt is a superman’ says director Karan Malhotra as he recalls actor battling cancer throughout the film shoot

Sanjay Dutt is all set for his upcoming film Shamshera. While the film is not his first work after recovering from cancer, he filmed portions of the film after he was declared cancer-free. Recalling Sanjay’s spirit on the sets, Shamshera director Karan Malhotra called him a superman. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor feels Shamshera is a role ‘people won’t easily accept’ him in)

Sanjay was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in August 2020.Karan said, “The news that Sanjay sir had been diagnosed with cancer came to all of us like a huge shock. We had no idea about it. He was talking, behaving and working like nothing has happened. I guess that’s why he is where he is today, having conquered this too. Sanjay sir doesn’t let anything get the better of him. He is an inspiration on the sets for everyone.”

“Having given so many years of his life to his craft, Sanjay sir leads from the front and his demeanour shows us all how to conduct ourselves on the set. He went about shooting Shamshera with the attitude that there is nothing he can’t conquer. He never mentioned what he was going through personally. He kept the mood on the set light,” he added.

Karan also called him superman for winning his battle against cancer with his smiling face. “There is no one like him. I’m indebted for his support towards Shamshera. He is a constant guide and a mentor to me.” Shamshera also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

It marks Sanjay’s first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor who will appear in a dual role for the first time ever. The film is set in the 19th century in the fictitious city of Kaza in India. It will release on July 22.

Sanjay was last seen in director Prashanth Neel’s KGF Chapter 2. The film stars Yash in the lead alongside Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and others.

