Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora catch up with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma after Covid-19 recovery: 'We’re back'

Actors and best friends Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora attended a party at Karisma Kapoor's residence, post their Covid-19 recovery. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a picture as she posed with Amrita.

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora stood next to each other, Kareena wore an off-shoulder black coloured top pairing it with beige pants. She also accessorised herself with a green neckpiece. Amrita opted for a pink feather outfit.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "We are back (red heart emoji)." She also tagged Amrita. Kareena attended the party with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Amrita was seen with her husband Shakeel Ladak.

Malaika Arora and her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor also attended the party. While Malaika was dressed in a green outfit, Arjun sported a black hoodie and black pants.

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora stood next to each other.

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur.

The trio at Karisma Kapoor's house.

Arjun Kapoor at Karisma's house.

Recently, after recovering from the coronavirus, Kareena and Amrita celebrated Christmas with their families on Saturday. Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan went for a family lunch at the house of Kunal Kapoor, elder son of Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal.

Several pictures of them surfaced online in which Kareena could be seen wearing a casual black T-shirt and tan leather pants. Saif sported a blue T-shirt and jeans, Taimur wore a light baby pink kurta with white pyjamas.

Other celebrities who were a part of the traditional family lunch included Tara Sutaria with Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain with his wife Anissa Malhotra, Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother Agastya Nanda, among others.

Kareena had been in quarantine ever since she had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in December after attending a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house.

Last week after testing Covid-19 negative, Kareena took to Instagram Stories and shared a note. “I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare. My BFF Amrita, we did this. My darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying. My fans for your DMs. The BMC for being so amazing and prompt. SRL Dr Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best,” she wrote.

Kareena added, “And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody, stay safe! Ok, bye have to kiss my babies like never before.”

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen alongside actor Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release in 2022. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

