Kareena Kapoor and Karisma visit Randhir Kapoor on Jeh's birthday, here's how he wished his grandson

Sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor visited their father Randhir Kapoor at his residence in Bandra ahead of the family dinner for Jeh aka Jehangir's birthday. Jeh, the youngest son of Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan, turned one on Monday.

For the occasion, Kareena Kapoor opted for a striped blue shirt, paired it with black pants, tied her hair back, wore sunglasses and a large bag. Karisma wore a dark T-shirt with yellow pants as she, too, tied her hair up. The duo posed for pictures at the building entrance.

Earlier, speaking to Pinkvilla, Randhir said about the occasion, “I don’t know exactly what the program is, but there will be a family dinner. I wish him a healthy and a happy life."

Kareena, earlier, shared posts on Instagram on Jeh's birthday. Sharing a picture of Jeh and the couple's elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, crawling on the floor, she wrote, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am one today. Let’s explore the world together... of course with Amma (mom) following us everywhere…Happy birthday my Jeh baba… My life. #MeraBeta #MyTiger #ToEternityAndBeyond." In another post featuring Saif and Jeh, she wrote, "Ok Abba will follow too. I love you. #MyBoys #Forever #MyTigers."

Saif's sister, Soha Ali Khan posted a video of Jeh on Instagram in which he can be seen dancing before catching the camera recording his video. He looks at the camera for a few seconds and then goes back to dancing. She captioned the video, "What? It's my first birthday!! #happybirthday Jeh baba." She added a heart emoji to it. She added the song It's My Birthday in the background.

On her Instagram Stories, she posted a picture of Jeh wearing a Mickey Mouse T-shirt and added a sticker of goggles to his face. She wrote "Happy Birthday Jeh Baba" and also tagged Kareena Kapoor.

Karisma shared a picture of her holding Jeh and wrote, "Happy 1st birthday to J baba. Love you mostest our bundle of joy#babyJ #happybirthday #familyfirst." She added heart emojis to the caption.

On Instagram, Jeh's aunt Saba Ali Khan shared a post featuring the toddler. She wrote, "My Jeh Jaan....turns 1!! I Luv you... God bless. Does he look like his Abba (Father)?#monday #happybirthday #1st #jehalikhan #jeh #jaan #saifalikhanpataudi #timtim."

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the two were blessed with their first son Taimur, and last year, they embraced parenthood once again with the birth of Jeh.

