Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh Ali Khan’s first photos go viral, fans are reminded of ‘lil Bebo’

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor stepped out with their two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, on Friday, the paparazzi got their first glimpse of the five-month-old. Saif, Kareena, Taimur and Jeh paid a visit to her father Randhir Kapoor’s house.

Jeh, whose full name is Jehangir Ali Khan, was dressed in a blue outfit with white stripes on it. Fans could not stop gushing over him, with many commenting on a post shared by a fan account that he looked just like his mother. “He looks like Kareena Kapoor, her childhood pictures are same,” one wrote, while others described as ‘lil Bebo’, ‘junior Kareena’ and ‘Xerox copy of Kareena’. “Most gorgeous baby,” one fan said.

Kareena, in her recently-released book for mothers, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, wrote that Jeh looks like her, while Taimur resembles Saif. “Both my babies are so different. Tim looks a lot like Saif. Jeh looks like me. Taimur, however, is outgoing and flamboyant. I noticed that even when he was three months old. Jeh is a lot more intense, quieter,” she wrote.

Taimur was at the centre of a controversy in 2016, when his name was revealed, with a certain section of people invoking Turco-Mongol conqueror Timur. This time around, too, Jehangir’s name invited criticism, with trolls believing that he is named after the Mughal emperor.

Earlier this week, Kareena reacted to the negativity surrounding her younger son’s name. She told India Today, “You know, I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls or any form of negativity.”

Kareena said that she has no option but to ‘start meditating’. “There are two sides to a coin. So it’s okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn’t. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive,” she added.