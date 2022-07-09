Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan accompany Saif Ali Khan to his boarding school in Winchester, share pic with 'godfather'

Actor Kareena Kapoor gave a glimpse of her weekend as she travelled to Winchester, England, along with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan, and their elder son Taimur Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram, Kareena also gave a peek of Taimur's godfather. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor shares pics as she gets kiss from Saif Ali Khan at English Channel)

In the photo, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and another person, seemingly Saif's best friend from Winchester College Andreas Campomar, walked down the corridor of the 600-year-old board. For their day out, Saif opted for a blue shirt, half sweater, denims and a cap. Taimur wore a hoodie and denims.

In the picture, Saif walked ahead while Taimur Ali Khan followed him with his godfather. Kareena, who clicked the picture, captioned the post, "Father…Godfather …Son… (red heart emoji) Winchester 2022…(red heart emoji). Fans took to the comments section and dropped red heart, fire and heart-eyes emojis.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena also posted a photo of herself. In the selfie, Kareena wore a sleeveless black T-shirt as she posed for the camera. She wrote, "Loving my hair today."

Last month, Kareena, Saif and their children, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan, travelled to Europe for a vacation. Apart from spending time with her family, Kareena has also been meeting relatives and friends during her trip. In London, she met her sister Karisma Kapoor, as well as friends Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla.

On Instagram, Kareena dropped a picture of them posing on the street. She captioned the post, "You can’t sit with US…but you can stand and pose with US…cause that’s what we love to do …@therealkarismakapoor @natasha.poonawalla @amuaroraofficial."

Kareena also celebrated her aunt Neetu Kapoor's birthday in London. Kareena shared a photo of Neetu, Saif and her aunt Rima Jain seated at a table in a restaurant. She captioned the post, "Chinese lunch is a must...on birthdays (heart eyes and star emojis) @neetu54 @rimosky."

Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

