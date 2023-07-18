Kareena Kapoor asks Priyanka Chopra to ‘keep ruling the world’, Madhu Chopra wishes ‘her bold and gorgeous’ daughter

As Priyanka Chopra turned 41 on Tuesday, her mom Dr Madhu Chopra, manager Anjula Acharia and Indian celebs such Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma shared birthday posts for her on Instagram. Priyanka has not just earned a name in India as an actor after winning the Miss World pageant in 2000, but is now also a known face across the globe. Also read: Parineeti Chopra shares unseen pic of Priyanka Chopra fixing her hair at engagement

Dr Madhu Chopra and Kareena Kapoor have shared birthday messages for Priyanka Chopra.

Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback picture of them together on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday PC @priyankachopra. Keep ruling the world, lots of love always."

Anushka Sharma shared a glamourous picture of Priyanka on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Wishing you love and light always.”

Birthday wishes for Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka's mom shares a video

Priyanka's mom Dr Madhu Chopra also shared a happy picture of them together on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday Pri." She also shared a video comprising of several pictures and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the bold & gorgeous @priyankachopra.” The video shows an excerpt from one of her interviews in which Priyanka talks about having a legacy and saying, “good girls don't make history, bold girls make history.”

Anjula Acharia on Priyanka Chopra's journey

Priyanka's manager Anjula Acharia penned a “silly little ditty” on her birthday. She wrote, “In the realm of lights and fame, A star with an enchanting name, Priyanka, dear friend, it's your special day, A celebration of you in every way. From auditions and contracts to red carpets so grand, We've navigated the Hollywood entertainment land. Through glitz and glamour, we've stood tall, Side by side, conquering it all. From business talks to midnight chats, We've shared secrets, both serious and the littlest of facts. In laughter and whispers, we've built trust, A bond so strong, it's truly robust!

Anjula's post for Priyanka Chopra.

"Here's to you, Priyanka, with a soulful, witty mind, Your charisma and humour, always one of a kind. Through triumphs and challenges, laughter and tears, Our bond deepens with each passing year. Your talent shines, a beacon bright, Guiding us through each thrilling night. So, on this special day, let's raise a toast to the star we treasure the most. To more adventures, laughter, and glee. May your dreams soar high, wild, and free. Happy Birthday, dear Priyanka, my friend. May this year bring you joy without an end!”

