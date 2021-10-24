Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor join Malaika Arora for birthday dinner at her mom's house. See pics

Malaika Arora, along with Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, reached her mother's home to celebrate her birthday with some home-cooked food. 
Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor at Malaika's mom's house. (Varinder Chawla)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 11:03 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Malaika Arora celebrated her 46th birthday on Saturday at her mom's house in Bandra. She was joined by boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and friends Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. 

Malaika wore a white outfit with an oversized shirt and matching boots. Kareena joined her in a printed shirt and pants. Karisma opted for a printed dress whereas Arjun was spotted in casuals.

Malaika Arora with Kareena Kapoor at her mom's house. (Varinder Chawla)
Arjun Kapoor at Malaika Arora's mom's house (Varinder Chawla)
Karisma Kapoor at Malaika Arora's mom's house. (Varinder Chawla)
During the day, Arjun and Kareena had shared candid birthday posts for Malaika on Instagram. Arjun shared a picture with Malaika, clicked by Kareena. He wrote along with it, “On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the mostest...” Malaika replied to him in the comments section, “Clearly I am making you smile in this pic.”

Kareena shared a candid throwback picture of Malaika on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “O meri lolli lolli. To dancing nights to twinning tees forever. happy birthday. “ Malaika later replied to her, “Haha me lolli you dolli love you.”

Arjun's sister Janhvi Kapoor had also wished Malaika. Sharing a picture of her, she had written, “Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial. Keep smiling, shining and killing it! Have the best year.” 

Earlier, talking about her birthday plans, Malaika had told Hindustan Times, “I am in no mood to celebrate my birthday this year as such, so I’m going to have a quiet one at home with my family and a few friends. There will be home cooked food by my mom and that for me is the best kind of birthday."

Also read: Malaika Arora kisses Arjun Kapoor in his birthday post for her, Kareena Kapoor wants pic credit

Malaika is currently staying alone at her home after son Arhaan left for his higher studies few weeks ago. Talking about the same, she said, “The change has definitely been a difficult one and it’s strange not to have him around all the time but I’m super proud of him for taking this step forward to embark on a new and exciting journey. ”

