Kareena Kapoor brings back 2016 in new trend, calls it ‘year of the bump’ in stunning throwbacks with some ‘secrets’

In the first picture of the carousel, Kareena kicked things off with a striking picture of herself in an animal-print monokini, a look that took maternity fashion to the next level. This was followed by her Vogue India cover from 2016, in which she posed in a white shirt and leather skirt while holding dumbbells, captioning it with a note that she was three-and-a-half months pregnant at the time. Another candid photo featured Kareena posing with Karan Johar and a friend, cheekily captioned as a moment when they “didn’t know I was pregnant.”

Kareena Kapoor sent social media into a nostalgic frenzy after dropping a carousel of throwback pictures from 2016. Calling it “The Year of the Bump,” the actor revisited one of the most memorable phases of her life, when she was expecting her first child, Taimur Ali Khan. The post turned out to be a revelation, offering fans an intimate glimpse into her pregnancy days, both glamorous and deeply personal.

The carousel also included warm family moments. One set of pictures showed Kareena with sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Salman Khan, and Saif Ali Khan, captioned as being taken just “48 hours before Tim was born.” Another image captured Saif sweetly “guarding the bump,” while a heartfelt frame featured Kareena with Karisma’s children, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, her niece and nephew with late Sunjay Kapur, alongside Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif’s children from his first marriage to Amrita Singh.

Fans and industry friends react Fans and industry friends flooded the comments section with praise. Amrita Arora called it the “best times,” while actor-content creator Kusha Kapila declared that Kareena had “won the trend.” Actor Anjali Anand wrote that “everyone else can go home,” and fans couldn’t get enough of the throwback, with one commenting, “Bebo’s 2016 dump is just what I needed,” and another calling the pictures “the best from the bestest person.”

The year 2016 was a special one for Kareena for many reasons. After welcoming Taimur, she made a powerful comeback with Veere Di Wedding (2018), a female-led ensemble film that challenged stereotypes around women, friendships, and sexuality. The film, which also starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Sikha Talsania, went on to become a box-office success, earning approximately ₹138 crore worldwide.

Kareena’s upcoming work includes Meghna Gulzar’s crime thriller Daayra, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is expected to be released in 2026; however, the makers haven't announced the final date yet.