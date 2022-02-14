Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor captures puzzled Saif Ali Khan, excited Taimur in Valentine's Day post; fans call it 'sweet as ice cream'
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor captures puzzled Saif Ali Khan, excited Taimur in Valentine’s Day post; fans call it ‘sweet as ice cream’

Kareena Kapoor shared a Valentine’s Day post featuring Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. Twinkle Khanna reacted to it with heart emojis.
Kareena Kapoor dedicated a Valentine’s Day post to her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan.
Published on Feb 14, 2022 12:45 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kareena Kapoor shared a sweet tribute to the loves of her life - husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan - on Valentine’s Day. In the photo shared by Kareena on Instagram, Saif had a puzzled expression on his face, while Taimur flashed a wide smile as he posed with an ice-cream bar and even gave a thumbs up.

“Is it Valentine’s Day? Ok then let’s ice cream… #forever two. Saifu and Tim Tim,” Kareena wrote in her caption. Twinkle Khanna dropped heart emojis on the post, which also drew appreciation from fans.

“How cute is this,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Both have their own amazing expressions.” One Instagram user joked, “Sir ko ice cream khani hai aur Taimur ne dikha diya thengaaa (Sir wanted to eat the ice cream too but Taimur cocked a snook at him).” One fan called the picture ‘sweet as ice cream’. A few also asked about Saif and Kareena’s younger son Jehangir Ali Khan.

RELATED STORIES

Kareena often posts pictures of Saif and Taimur, much to the delight of her followers. Last December, Kareena shared a picture of Saif having breakfast in bed, while Taimur was sketching away in his notebook. “My mornings… Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram? Me-Ummmmm Click!!! #Saifu and Tim Tim #Ma boyssss,” she wrote.

Saif and Kareena fell in love during the making of Tashan and got married on October 16, 2012. They also acted together in films such as Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

Also see: Kareena Kapoor turns paparazzo as Saif Ali Khan and Taimur have breakfast in bed, Kangana Ranaut drops a comment

During an earlier conversation with Varun Dhawan on her show What Women Want, Kareena said that when she first met Saif, it played out like a romantic scene from a Hindi film in her head. “And I was in Main Hoon Na, like that Sushmita (Sen) sari flying,” she said, adding that he did not feel the same way, as he is more into Hollywood films and Clint Eastwood.

Topics
kareena kapoor saif ali khan taimur ali khan
