Kareena Kapoor carries son Jehangir Ali Khan in her arms as she flies out of Mumbai post Diwali celebrations. Watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor flew out of Mumbai late on Tuesday night with her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, also called Jeh, just over a week after returning from London. Kareena travelled to an undisclosed location with the toddler just after Diwali celebrations. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi account shared a video of the mother-son duo getting out of the car. (Also Read | Diwali 2022: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan pose with Taimur Ali Khan as Jehangir throws tantrum. See pics)

In the clip, Kareena carried Jehangir Ali Khan in her arms as she walked towards the entrance gate of the Mumbai airport. As they walked, Jeh held his mother and looked around at the paparazzi with wide eyes. For her travel, Kareena wore a black hoodie, matching tights and white sneakers. She also sported black sunglasses. Jeh was dressed in a blue shirt, and matching pants.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Her attitude, her style, my God." Another person said, "I love the way she casually carries her child and not hiding his face or being overprotective." A comment also read, "She can slay in any look even when she carries her baby." Another person commented, "Still so sexy Poo (her character in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)." An Instagram user also wrote for Jeh, "Mumma's boy... just look at those cherry red cheeks just like my Bebo (Kareena)." Another fan commented, “Oh God, his eyes... the way he looks. So innocent, so pure.”

Recently, Kareena returned to Mumbai after wrapping up her London shooting to celebrate Diwali with her family. On Instagram, earlier this week, Kareena shared pictures along with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and their two children--Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. She captioned the post, "This is Us. From mine to your's...Happy Diwali friends. Stay Blessed." While Saif wore a black embroidered kurta over a plain white pyjama, Kareena opted for a printed red salwar kurta.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

