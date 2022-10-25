Diwali 2022: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan pose with Taimur Ali Khan as Jehangir throws tantrum. See pics

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram on Diwali to share a glimpse of her celebrations with family. She shared a bunch of pictures with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan as they all posed for a family photos on the occasion of Diwali. A picture also showed them posing for the camera as Jehangir chose not to cooperate and lied down on the floor. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor join Neetu Kapoor for Diwali Puja at home. See pics

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote on Instagram, “This is Us. From mine to yours… Happy Diwali friends. Stay Blessed.” Saif Ali Khan as well as sons Taimur (Tim) and Jehangir (Jeh) were decked up in black kurtas and white pyjamas, while Kareena wore a red kurta set and a bindi on her forehead.

Kareena shared a few pictures on Diwali.

The first two pictures show Kareena and Saif posing in style beside a rangoli at their new house. It is followed by a picture of brothers Tim and Jeh looking outside a window decorated with lights. The last is a family picture, which has Kareena and Saif laughing as Tim stands with them for the family picture and Jeh throws a tantrum by lying on the floor and crying. The pictures also give fans an unseen glimpse of Kareena and Saif's house with blue walls, traditional wood work and black and white tiles on floor.

Kareena with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh on Diwali.

Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan commented on the post, “Wishing you love light and luck ...getting #jehjaan to pose!! Happy Diwali.” Kareena's cousin Zahan Kapoor also commented on Jehangir's pic, “The last image is just tooooo good.” Actor Kusha Kapila also wrote, “It’s the last picture for me,” along with a laughing emoji.

Earlier during the day, Kareena had shared pictures with the Kapoor khandaan and Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan's family as they all came together for the Diwali celebrations. Kareena recently returned from London where she was shooting for Hansal Mehta's next. She is reportedly playing a detective in the murder mystery. She has already wrapped up Sujoy Ghosh next, an adaption of the Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X.

