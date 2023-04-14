Kareena Kapoor feels Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor are ‘killing it’ with new pic, Sonam Kapoor reacts

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora continue to be one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. On Friday, the actor dropped a couple of their pictures from an elevator. Not only their friends and family members went gaga over them, but fans also praised their photo. Also read: Malaika Arora talks about marrying again

Kareena Kapoor reacts to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's photo from Berlin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The photos of Malaika and Arjun Kapoor were clicked at Berlin. While Malaika opted for an all-white look, Arjun kept it casual in a t-shirt, black pants and a leather jacket. He also sported a beanie to finish his look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first photo featured Malaika holding the phone while clicking a mirror selfie. Next to her, Arjun struck a candid pose while looking away from the camera. In the next one, he is seen looking straight. Sharing the photo, Arjun wrote in the caption, “Lift Kara De.”

Reacting to it, Malaika's best friend Kareena Kapoor wrote in the comments, “Liftie hmmmmmmmmm killing it.” “Can’t wait to see you sooooon,” added Arjun's sister Sonam Kapoor who is in London. One fan said, “So amazing couple.” Many also showered heart emojis in their comments.

Malaika and actor Arjun Kapoor started dating a few years ago. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. Talking about them, Malaika said that she would love to take her relationship with Arjun 'to the next level because I think we both are ready for it'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She told Brides Today, “Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship...all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life."

“I think he is insanely wise for his age, and that he has a very deep and strong soul. He is someone who’s very liberated and extremely caring. I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most. I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it,” she further added about Arjun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON