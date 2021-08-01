Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kareena Kapoor gives Karisma Kapoor a makeover in Friendship Day post, Manish Malhotra sends love

Kareena Kapoor gave her elder sister Karisma Kapoor a new hairdo in a photo taken several years ago. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor pose together in a throwback photo.

Karisma Kapoor, on the occasion of Friendship Day, dedicated a special Instagram post to her younger sister Kareena Kapoor. Karisma shared a throwback picture of them in which Kareena appeared to be giving her a makeover.

In the photo, Karisma Kapoor sat in a make-up chair with rollers in her hair, wearing a pink robe over her clothes. Kareena Kapoor, meanwhile, smiled for the camera with a hair dryer in her hand. She wore a grey top and black pants.

“Always at it together. Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun @kareenakapoorkhan #loveyoumostest #happysistersday #happyfriendshipday,” the post was captioned.

Manish Malhotra dropped heart-eyes emojis on the post. Fans also showered love on Karisma and Kareena. “Gorgeous Kapoor daughters… You don’t need to put on make-up. You both are naturally gorgeous,” one commented. “What an innocent look,” another wrote, while a third called them ‘cuteness overloaded’.

Last month, when Karisma came on Indian Idol 12 as a special guest, Kareena sent in a sweet video message. “Lolo ke baare mein jitna bolun utna kum hai (How much ever I praise her is not enough), she has been somebody who has been my backbone, my anchor, my joy. Zindagi ke har kadam (At every step of life) pe I am really grateful that I have a sister by my side. She is actually everyone’s angel in the family,” she said in the clip.

Also read: Jaan Kumar Sanu says he was rejected for jobs because he is Kumar Sanu's son, 'even before they heard me sing'

On Karisma’s birthday in June, Kareena shared a montage of her and Karisma’s pictures and videos, and called her the ‘bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman’ she knows. “My sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family... Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo #MyLoloIsTheBestest #HappyBirthdayLolo,” she added.

