Kareena Kapoor goes ‘uff’, praises Diljit Dosanjh's performance at Coachella

Actor Kareena Kapoor has reacted after Diljit Dosanjh became the first-ever Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella music festival. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kareena posted a clip of the singer performing at the event. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh rocks Coachella with Punjabi songs, fans call it a 'proud, historic moment')

Kareena wrote along with the video, "The OG (red heart, star and star eyes emojis) Ufff (star emoji)." She also tagged Diljit who re-shared it on his Instagram with folded hands emoji.

The original post was shared jointly by Coachella and the singer. In the clip, Diljit Dosanjh was dressed in an all-black ensemble--kurta, pyjama, jacket, and turban. He performed to several of his songs amid cheers from the audience. The caption read, "@diljitdosanjh got Sahara shining."

Rapper Badshah also shared a post of Diljit performing at the event, on his Instagram Stories. He tagged the singer and wrote, "History." Diljit re-shared it on his Instagram and wrote, "Bhaji (Brother) (hugging and folded hands emojis)."

Apart from Diljit, Bad Bunny was also among the artists who performed at Coachella. He was the first Spanish-language and first Latin American act to headline the major festival, which takes place over two three-day weekends and traditionally kicks off the summer touring circuit.

Belgium's pop star Angele made her Coachella debut in a coveted nighttime slot. Becky G, Eladio Carrion, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Kali Uchis, Blackpink and Frank Ocean also performed at Coachella.

Meanwhile, Diljit is all set to feature in The Crew along with Kareena. The film also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The shoot of the film commenced recently. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women.

It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

